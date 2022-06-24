The Frank P. Pierce Foundation donated one million dollars to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.
The money will help fight hunger and directly benefit the nine counties in Northwest Georgia that the Chattanooga Food Bank services.
“Mr. Pierce was a business man his intention behind his foundation was to help those who could not help themselves,” Director of Community Engagement for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank Jennifer Fritts said.
Fritts said this is a timely donation as the amount of people they serve is rapidly growing.
“We are currently undergoing an expansion of our Northwest Georgia facility and so this million dollars will help provide the food and other needed items for our expansion project,” Fritts said.
Across all of the food bank's internal program they are serving about 25-thousand people a week.
Through the food bank emergency food assistance program, they are giving out about 60-percent more food now than they were at the height of pandemic.
“Pre pandemic we served about 75 people a day with emergency food assistance. Height of the pandemic 120 to 125 individuals a day. Right now, we are serving upwards of 160 individuals per day,” Fritts said.
On top of that, the food bank is having to purchase 40-percent more food due to retail donations being down and the rising cost of food.
“We may have a truck load of food donated to us, but we have to pay for transportation cost to get it here. We are paying upwards of 20-percent. You can look at it as pre pandemic we paid about 34-thousand dollars for a truck load of peanut better, now we are paying about 42-thousand dollars for that truck load of peanut butter,” Fritts said.
Fritts said although the food bank continues to receive grants and donations there is always room for additional funds to meet the growing demand.
To donate, visit https://chattfoodbank.org/cafb/give.