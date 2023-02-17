Submissions close Feb.17 to name new baby porcupine at Chattanooga Zoo

TVFCU is sponsoring the zoo’s new porcupine exhibit, with construction to begin soon, as part of its African expansion.
The zoo currently has one family of African cape porcupines that just had a newborn.
TVFCU is asking for the community's help in naming the new baby porcupine.
Submit your name idea here for a chance to win.
Submissions will close on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
If your name is chosen by TVFCU employees, you will receive tickets to the groundbreaking ceremony of the exhibit and a year-long membership to the zoo.
Contest Rules:
- Only one name submission will be accepted per person
- If multiple people submit the same name, whoever submitted first will receive credit for the idea
- No late entries will be accepted
- Entries must be submitted via the form above to be considered valid
- The winner will be contacted via email, so please provide a valid email address you check regularly
- The porcupine’s name will be announced on March 1
- TVFCU employees and members of the same household are NOT eligible to enter