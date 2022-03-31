Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

All cans of Suave Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh are the latest spray products to be recalled the presence of benzene, a carcinogen.
This is the seventh recall of spray products for benzene since last summer.
The FDA recalled the products Wednesday night stating Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants to the consumer level.
An internal review showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples.
While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.
Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.
The Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons.
The affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online.Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.
Unilever will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall.
Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant products.