According to a Forbes Advisor study, seven of the ten worst mental health care states are in the South, including Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Alabama ranked #3, Georgia #4, and Tennessee came in at #9.
Tennessee has the eighth lowest rate of mental health treatment centers nationwide (50.6 per 10,000 businesses) and ranks 10th worst in two of the metrics considered in the study: Percentage of adults with any mental illness who are uninsured (15.3%) and percentage of youth who had a major depressive episode in the past year and did not receive mental health treatment (66.5%).
The study says that over 50 million Americans have a mental illness, but more than half (55%) of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment.
Accessing mental health care may be more challenging in some states because of high costs, too few mental health treatment centers, and lack of health insurance coverage.
Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to determine which states are worst for mental health care across seven key metrics.
You can view the full report here. Take care of yourselves, folks!