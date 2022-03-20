Scientists have found ticks in Georgia that are carrying the rare but potentially deadly Heartland virus.
This discovery confirms the virus’ active transmission happening within the state.
In a study published last week in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, scientists conducted a genetic analysis of virus samples isolated from ticks collected in central Georgia.
Researchers, including those from Emory University in the US, have said, until now, the virus’ genetic material RNA has been detected in immature and mature stages of a tick species normally found in Missouri, Alabama, Illinois, Kansas and New York.
It remains unclear if the virus spread to other parts of the country.
The virus was first detected in 2009 in northwest Missouri after two local men were hospitalized with high fever, diarrhea, muscle pains and low counts of white blood cells as well as other symptoms similar to known tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.
Researchers found that the men were infected with a novel virus named Heartland, which was later traced to lone star ticks.
Evidence of the infection has also been seen in deer and other wild mammals.
The tick is named after its distinctive white spot on its back.
This type of tick is the most common tick in Georgia, and is widely distributed in wooded areas across the southeast, eastern and midwest US.
These insects are tiny, about the size of a sesame seed in the nymph stage, and barely a quarter of an inch in diameter as adults, scientists said.
According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus causes
symptoms of fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headache, nausea, diarrhea, as well as muscle or joint pain. Many people are hospitalized due to these because of their symptoms.
Infected individuals have been diagnosed with lower than normal white blood cell counts, as well as lower than normal counts of platelets that are associated with blood clots.
A few older individuals with medical issues have also died to infection with the heartland virus.