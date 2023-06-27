Gunfire was the 10th leading cause of death among Tennesseans in 2021 and reached "record highs," according to a report released Monday by the Sycamore Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.
But for those ages 1 to 18, gunfire was the leading cause of death, the report found.
Sycamore said that in 2021 guns were responsible for the deaths of 1,569 residents or about 22 of every 100,000 people. That was enough to make Tennessee's firearm death rate the 11th highest in the U.S.
Just over half of firearms deaths, 52%, were suicides. Most of the remainder involved homicides, affecting newborns to 35-year-olds.
