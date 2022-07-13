Wednesday, the Cleveland State Community College students who spearheaded Joker's Law were honored as they celebrated K-9 Joker's health at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.
Joker's law makes it a class D felony to assault a police, fire, search and rescue dog, a service animal, or a police horse.
The celebration wrapped up with K-9 Joker eating cake and smiles from the students who worked so hard to make Joker's Law possible.
"It really just feels amazing knowing that we put in all these hours of work, the dedication. I mean one time we literally drove in the snow up to Hamilton County to do a petition," said Garett Choate, a Cleveland State Community college student and the son of Deputy Eduardo Choate, the handler of K-9 Joker who took a bullet for Eduardo last year.
"The day of the incident, there was six subjects, out of the six subjects we had eight weapons, between the six subjects and I am certain that bullet was meant for me," said Deputy Choate.
"I kind of acted as a relay person," said his son Garett. "Which means you know Joker and my family and the class and I would tell them about how we were feeling, how it just felt horrible to know that these horrible people who did this are running free."
His mom Mandi Choate said she had called Tennessee Representative Mark Hall with the idea for Joker's Law, and was the voice behind it along with Cleveland State students.
Legislators like Representative Hall asked for petitions and that is what the students did.
The law passed on April 27th, and it was signed by Governor Bill Lee last month on June the 1st.
"I am very proud of what they did, and I am amazed at a young group of teenagers was able to change a law in the state of Tennessee," said Deputy Choate.
The law would require the offender to serve from two to 12 years in jail.
The students had originally wanted it to be a class b felony, but it was bumped down.
"We definitely have stuff that we are still going to fight for, but for what we have done so far, I am really proud of us," said Garrett.
He would like to amend Joker's Law to enforce harsher penalties than what it allows now.
