Fifty volunteers worked to get local students a special opportunity to learn about building electric vehicles through the Chattanooga Green Prix over the weekend.
Photojournalist Ricco Holston was there to catch the races.
"Green Spaces hosts the Green Prix every year so students can learn about sustainability in a really dynamic way," Madison Rollings, Director of Sustainabilities of Green Spaces said. "Tennessee is on the fast track, if you will, to changing electrification of the vehicle market, and so the Green Prix is a way for students to able to engage and learn in very specialized field of how to build electric vehicles."
Over 25 EV clubs in Hamilton County schools designed and built electric power race cars, involving students from ages 9 to 18.
"We start the Green Prix off with elementary schoolers and we build off that through middle schoolers and high schoolers. So today we have middle schoolers and high schooler racing, and hopefully by the time they graduate that will have three, four, or five years of experience in workforce development towards electric vehicles," Rollings said.
The students put their work to the test on the track over two days of races, giving students experience in electrical engineering, mechanics, and aerodynamics.
"Students spend all year round building the vehicles, we have some clubs that come back year after year, and will disassemble, reassemble and tweak their cars so they can be the fastest, the most aerodynamic. Students really learn about team building, wiring, mechanics, all so they can come together for this race day."
The Green Prix has drawn in students from over 40 schools since 2017, preparing them for future careers in the renewable energy fields.
