Students help revitalize the Cullowhee Community Garden

Western Carolina University students and faculty lent a helping hand to the Cullowhee Community Garden.
Larry Hammer, WCU registrar, discovered that the existing solar power system at the garden had not been working properly for the past 3-4 years. Hammer enlisted the help of Bora Karayaka, professor in WCU’s College of Engineering and Technology, and electrical engineering student Stefan LeClair, a senior from Fuquay Varina.
Karayaka and LeClair worked together to create a weatherproof box to protect the system from the elements, making it possible for the water pump to fill the storage tanks to water the garden plots in just 15 minutes.
David Claxton, manager of the garden, was thrilled to have the water delivery system working as it should. "We greatly appreciate Bora and Stefan and their support for the garden and its mission,” Claxton said. “We have lots of volunteers from WCU, including faculty, staff and students, and we are grateful for their time spent in the garden.”
The Jackson County Health Department runs the garden, offering community members the opportunity to adopt a plot for free. Adoptees agree to only grow organic produce and donate half of their harvest back to the garden to combat food insecurity in Jackson County.
Volunteer hours at the garden are Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon. Those interested in volunteering or receiving a tour of the garden can contact Claxton at gardenmanager@jacksonnc.org.