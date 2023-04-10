Students cast 500 LB. concrete canoe for local engineering competition

On Saturday, May 1, students from Bryan College Vogel School of Engineering competed in the annual Concrete Canoe Competition put on by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). Hosted by the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, teams from around the region raced their canoes at Chester Frost Park.
The Bryan College team had to develop a volumetric concrete mixture, acquire materials, build a canoe mold, and cast the concrete canoe. It took 9 hours to cast the 500 lb. canoe and transport it to the competition. At the competition, they competed in a men’s sprint, a women’s sprint, a men’s slalom, a women’s slalom, and a four-person coed sprint.
Dr. Casey Jones, faculty advisor for the team, was impressed with the durability of their canoe. “I am very proud of our team,” he said. This was Bryan College’s first ASCE competition, and they were able to compete against larger schools such as the University of Tennessee Knoxville, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and Vanderbilt University. The students learned a lot and enjoyed their time on the water.
Bryan College Vogel School of Engineering made a strong showing at the ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition. Out of the six teams in the region, they were one of the few that managed to complete all five races.
To learn more, visit https://www.bryan.edu/engineering/.