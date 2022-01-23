Sunday, a rallying cry was heard in Coolidge Park as Students for Life SouthEast Tennessee along with other community members gathered to support the right to life, and protest abortion services in Chattanooga.
This was the second round of protests for the cause, this time: student-led.
There were guest speakers on stage at Coolidge Park, a prayer was held with dozens bowing their heads, and then they walked across the Walnut Street Bridge chanting and holding pro-life signs.
William Reynolds, is the president of Students for Life of the Southeast Tennessee chapter. It is a part of a nationwide organization named Students for Life of America.
"If I just save one life, I will be happy,” he said.
Planned Parenthood, an abortion provider, has hired two staff for the Chattanooga area: a community organizer and a Health Education coordinator-according to Reynolds.
Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee is against their presence in our community. They are advocating for other choices versus abortion.
"There are plenty of people who are willing to adopt. Just last year we learned for every one child up for adoption there are 35 parents waiting,” said Reynolds.
The 15-year-old said he is adopted himself, and is thankful his mother decided to save his life.
He said not everyone’s story is the same, but giving an unborn child the right of life is giving them the opportunity of liberty and happiness.
"That is our mission is to save lives and to draw attention to the evil that is abortion,” said Reynolds.
Whitney Smith is the founder of Pro Choice with Heart which is a nationwide grassroots movement.
Her TIKTOKs on the matter have garnered thousands of views.
Smith said there is more harm in not allowing women to have an abortion.
"Women are going to prison and being investigated simply for having a miscarriage,” she said, ”If they do not have access to abortion, later when they needed it they would die."
She said with abortion protection being at risk more than ever after the Supreme Court ruled on abortion and abortion laws across the country being up for debate, now is the time to speak up to make sure Roe v. Wade is not overturned.
"Trying to keep things out like Planned Parenthood--that actually increase health and safety of all pregnant people-- is incredibly, incredibly, dangerous,” said Smith.
Reynolds created a petition in support of a Tennessee bill that essentially declares the right to life at all stages of life including fertilization.
He said there were a total of 65 signatures.
Pro-life rally attendee Sharan Chapin said she use to be pro-choice and switched to pro-life.
"Every life is precious, God has breathed life into it, yes the church should be actively supporting moms that don't know where to turn,” said Chapin.
"It's super important for women to have the choice and to be able to choose to be more than say a vessel for another human being,” said a pro-choice advocate, Sarina Keffer, which Channel 3 spoke with.
The topic of making exemptions for rape and incest did not shake some people’s beliefs on the right to life.
"We are allowing for rape, then we are going to murder,” said Jim Chapin a pro-life advocate.
Pro-choice advocates said they don’t see abortion as murder, and they don’t believe life starts at conception.
"I would never force my mother to be pregnant against her will,” said Smith.
Reynolds said his group sent the petition for the Tennessee bill to be passed to Students for Life of America in hopes that lawmakers will make some changes.