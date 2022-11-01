A student was arrested after a handgun was recovered at Howard High School Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office has confirmed.
According to HCSO, the School Resource Deputy found the student in possession of a loaded gun in the hallway around 11:15 AM.
The minor was charged with with Possession of a Weapon on School Property and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.
Hamilton County Schools has commented on the incident and said appropriate school disciplinary action will be taken as well.