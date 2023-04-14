The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says a loaded gun was found on a student at Central High School on Friday morning during a drug investigation.
A press release from the HCSO says the school resource officer (SRO) was doing a narcotics investigation involving a student, who tried to run from the deputy when confronted but was quickly caught.
The release says a loaded Glock 19 firearm was found in the waistband of the suspect by the SRO during a search.
The gun was loaded with a total of 16 rounds, including one in the chamber.
The student was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, and carrying a firearm on school property.
The name of the student has not been released.
