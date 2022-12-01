Calhoun High School student arrested for threat against school

A Red Bank High School student was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly bringing a large knife to school with "the admitted intention of harming a student," Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to officials, the two students had been involved in an altercation on the school bus the day before.

The School Resource Deputy arrested the student who was then transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with the unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon on school grounds.