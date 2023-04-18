Stuart Elementary School’s auditorium to be named after Don Goff

The George R. Stuart Elementary School in Cleveland, is set to honor the legacy of its former principal, Don Goff, by naming its auditorium after him. The Cleveland City Board of Education voted in favor of the proposal at their April board meeting.
The initiative to name the auditorium after Mr. Goff was spearheaded by Board Member Peggy Pesterfield and a group of community members. At the meeting, Pesterfield praised Mr. Goff as a dedicated professional who always had the best interests of his students in mind.
Jan Murphy, a former parent at Stuart Elementary School, shared how Mr. Goff had a lasting impact on the lives of her three sons.
"He wanted every student who walked into the building to feel cared about, loved, important, and safe," Murphy said. "I think his happiest moments were when he walked into that auditorium and he saw a group of students up on that stage presenting a musical or a play."
Dr. Jeff Elliott, the Chief of Staff, worked with Mr. Goff at Stuart Elementary School. He said this dedication is a fitting tribute to a man who had a profound impact on the lives of countless students, parents, and colleagues throughout his distinguished career in education.
“I had the tremendous honor and privilege to work with Mr. Goff as a teacher and later as an administrator in Cleveland City Schools. I learned a lot from his professionalism, his high standards for excellence, and his vision for providing the best for students and staff,” Dr. Elliott said. “I am thrilled to know Stuart Auditorium will be named in his honor!”
A dedication ceremony for the Don Goff Auditorium is set to take place in the Fall, giving people in the community the chance to come together and commemorate the life and legacy of the beloved educator.