Good morning, we’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode for today and tonight. The morning will be relatively quiet with a few isolated showers.
It’ll be this afternoon and overnight that you’ll need to be weather aware as waves of rain and storms move across our area. Scattered severe storms will be possible along with gusty conditions. Our area is highlighted under a Level 2 out of 5 Slight Risk probability for the possible severe activity.
WHAT: Heavy rain and storms in on-and-off periods
WHEN: Two main waves – today 1-9pm ET and tonight 3-8am ET
THREATS: Damaging straight-line winds, isolated tornado, localized flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas, low to no risk for hail
AMOUNTS: Widespread 1-2” of rain, locally up to 3”
Please make sure that you have ways to receive weather notifications, especially with the overnight risk. Rain will then end by about 10am ET on Wednesday morning. Both today and Wednesday will be warm with highs today around 70 and Wednesday in the upper 60s.
Thursday will be cooler in the mid-50s with a mostly sunny sky. Friday will drop a little more to the low 50s with plentiful sunshine.