Storms have ended, but patchy fog may develop once again overnight thanks to light winds and the wet ground.
A Heat Advisory is in effect on Monday as high temperatures soar into the mid 90s with heat index values as high as 105°. Several rounds of storms will also be possible, but the best chance will be late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a strong cold front moves across the Tennessee Valley. Some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds being the main concern. Once the front moves in, cooler and drier air will gradually move into the region. You will notice the humidity levels dropping by Tuesday afternoon. It will finally start to feel more comfortable Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s and low humidity.
Humidity levels start to increase by the end of the week and into the weekend as temperatures rise back into the 90s by Friday.