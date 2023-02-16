Good Thursday. Expect strong to severe storms moving through the Tennessee Valley between 6pm and 2am Friday eastern. 1.5"-2.5" is likely with this slow-moving system and we should expect some at least localized flooding.
The other risks we face with these storms are damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph as well as the potential for an isolated tornado.
Temps will fall rapidly as we clear out overnight. We may even see some flurries on the Cumberland Plateau early Friday morning as temps fall into the 30s.
Friday will be cold and blustery. Afternoon highs will only be in the low to mid-40s with winds biting from the north at 10-15 mph.
Saturday will start frigid in the mid to upper 20s. we will warm to a more tolerable 55 with sunshine. Sunday will warm a bit with the high returning to 60.
