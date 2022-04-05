Good Tuesday. After some gusty winds and periods of rain, we will still have a sprinkle or two this evening. Skies tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps falling through the 60s.
Wednesday we will start with maybe a sprinkle and temps in the 50s. Areas of fog will be possible. The air will be warm and unstable heading into the afternoon. Highs will reach about 80. After 5pm we can expect a cold front to push in spawning scattered strong to severe thunderstorms for the evening hours. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are threats to look out for. After 9pm things should quiet down.
Thursday will be cooler and dry with temps ranging from 46 to 65.
Friday we start at 41, and only make it to 56 for the high. We may see a light shower or two Friday into Friday night.
Saturday will be even colder. The morning will be in the low 30s. I can't even rule out a light wintry mix during the morning hours. Saturday afternoon will clear out with a high of 53.
Sunday looks great. After a chilly 34 degree low, we will rebound to 70 with sunny skies in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.