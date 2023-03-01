Good Wednesday. This evening will be cloudy and a little breezy. Strong storms will start moving in around 10 pm eastern. They will continue moving through until about 5 am. The main threats will be heavy rain and likely localized flooding with 1"-3" possible and locally higher amounts. Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph are possible during this time as well. The risk of tornadoes is low, but it is a threat. The further west you go the higher your risk will be.
Thursday morning we may see a few spotty showers. More heavy rain and maybe a nonsevere storm or two will move through during the afternoon drive hours from 3 pm-6 pm. Temps will be in the 60s all day Thursday.
Friday a cold front will bring in more quick-moving showers and storms. There is a risk of those storms becoming severe as well, so we will make Friday a Storm Alert Weather day as well. The storms will end by about 1 pm, then it will be a windy afternoon with winds from the south at 15-25 mph. Temps will be in the low 70s in the afternoon.
The weekend will be cooler and dry. Saturday temps will range from 44 in the morning to 64 in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be equally as nice with sunshine and a cool low of 40 followed by a nice high of 67.
