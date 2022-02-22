Good Tuesday. This evening will be breezy and warm. The nice weather will be in advance of a line of storms that will move through late tonight between 10:30 pm and 7 am eastern. The storms will be at their strongest west of I-75 from about 11 to 3 am eastern. At that point, we may see damaging winds, lightning, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. After 3 pm the line will weaken to rain showers that still could produce heavy rain. After 6 am Wednesday the rain moved out and we will have a mild, dry Wednesday with the high reaching the mid to upper 60s. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1.5" with locally higher amounts.
Thursday will be warm and dry with a high of 71. Another front will bring in light scattered showers Friday morning. They will clear out and cooler air will settle in Friday afternoon with a high of 61. Saturday will be much colder with temps in the 40s all day. We will have more showers moving in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will clear out with a high of 50.
