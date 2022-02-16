Good Wednesday. We will be cloudy, warm, and breezy this evening. We stay mild overnight with the low dropping to 56 Thursday morning. We will be cloudy and windy all day with a few spotty showers here and there. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 9am Thursday to 1am Friday. Winds will blow at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50. Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible. A line of strong storms will move through in the evening hours. There is a slight risk of not only damaging winds, but also isolated tornadoes in the evening hours. Thursday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. Rainfall amounts will range from .5" to 1.5" so there may also be localized street flooding.
Friday will be much colder behind the front. Temps will range from 35 to 48 with the sunshine returning. Saturday will start at 28 and climb to 56. Sunday will be a nice one as we make it back to 61.
Next week looks to be a warm and wet one.
