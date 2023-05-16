Good Tuesday. We will see scattered storms this evening. We may get a few moving through NE Alabama between 6pm and 8pm Eastern, but most of the storms will roll through the Tennessee Valley between 8pm and 11pm Eastern. With those storms, the biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph.
Be ready for spotty power outages. Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible. We can not rule out an isolated tornado at this point either though the chance is much lower. After 11pm we will see the storms move out and we will have a quiet overnight.
Wednesday we may get a few spotty showers mainly south of Chattanooga, but the main features of the day will be cooler and less humid air settling. We will have a high of 81.
Thursday and Friday we will maintain lower humidity with highs only reaching the upper 70s.
Saturday a front will bring in scattered showers during the morning and afternoon hours. We may get a storm or two, but it will be mainly showers. The high Saturday will be 79.
Sunday looks great with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82.
