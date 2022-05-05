Good Thursday. This evening will be quiet with temps falling through the 80s into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Overnight an approaching front may push in some thunderstorms with a slight risk of them producing damaging winds and small hail. The timing of those storms will be midnight to 3 am. The rest of the morning should be quiet.
Friday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. From noon to 3 pm we will see more strong to severe storms developing that have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The highest risk will be east of Chattanooga, but all of the TN Valley should be weather-aware Friday.
Saturday will be much cooler and cloudy with a high of only 68. The chance for a sprinkle is about 20%.
Mother's Day will be excellent with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78.
We are back to the mid-80s and humidity next week with little to no rain through at least Thursday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.