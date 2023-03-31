Good Friday! The rest of the evening will see cloudy skies with little rain other than a sprinkle or two.
Overnight, however, a line of storms will move through between 2am and 4am eastern over the Cumberland Plateau, between 3am and 5am through the Tennessee Valley and NW GA, and 5am to 8am through the Blue Ridge Mtns. Widespread wind damage is the primary risk, however, there is still a low-end risk of isolated tornadoes for our western communities.
After 8am our entire area will clear out, though it will be breezy through the afternoon with sustained winds of 10-20 mph from the south. Highs Saturday will reach the mid to upper 70s!
Sunday will be flawless. We will enjoy mostly sunny skies with temps ranging from a chilly 42 in the morning to a spectacular 71 in the afternoon.
Have 2 ways to receive severe weather alerts. I suggest a weather radio and setting the alerts on the Local 3 weather app.