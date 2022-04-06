Good Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will be moving through the Tennessee Valley producing damaging winds. Hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out with this line either. here is the timing of the line of storms (all times eastern):
5pm-6pm moving over the Cumberland Plateau
6pm-8pm moving through the Tennessee Valley / NW Georgia
8pm-11pm moving through the Blue Ridge Mtns
Make sure you have a safe place picked out in the lowest, most inside part of your home in case of a tornado. Be prepared for lengthy power outages with BATTERY-operated light sources. Do NOT open doors and windows in case of a tornado. The "equal pressure" thing is a myth. Have a reliable source of weather information (weather radio, Local 3 Weather app).
The storms will move out late tonight. Thursday will be cooler and breezy with mostly sunny skies.
Friday through the weekend will be chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the 30s. We will see some light showers Friday and Saturday.