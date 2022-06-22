TRAFFIC ALERT: Catoosa County road closures and delays

Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be closed on Wed., June 22 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. for TDOT contractor work.

There will also be single-lane closures in each direction in McCallie Tunnels during the same time frame.

Detours will be posted.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?ll=35.04566329192144%2C-85.3015305246639&z=14&mid=1CNXFi5H3Ix1IELX9S02_63K5WVg&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2022.06.22%20NOOGA&utm_term=NOOGAtoday%20Subscribers%20-%20MASTER

Tags

Recommended for you