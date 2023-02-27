The Hunter Museum of American Art and Lee University are proud to present Season 14 of String Theory, featuring violinist Jennifer Frautschi and cellist Zlatomir Fung in concert on Tuesday, March 7th at 6:30pm.
Frautschi and Fung are both distinguished performers in their fields, with Frautschi's two GRAMMY-nominated recordings and Fung's Tchaikovsky Competition win on cello. The performance will feature Shaporin’s Five Pieces for Cello and Piano, selections from Gliere’s Eight Pieces for Violin and Cello, Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps, and Schumann’s Piano Trio No. 2. Joining the two artists will be String Theory founder and artistic director Gloria Chien on piano.
Prior to the performance, Art Connections will take place at 5:30pm in the Hunter galleries, allowing attendees to explore the intersection of art and music. Former Hunter Chief Curator Ellen Simak and Maestro Robert Bernhardt will compare works from the Hunter collection to the music featured in the concert.
Tickets are on sale now and are $45 for general admission, $35 for Hunter members, and $10 for students and music teachers. String Theory was founded in 2009 by Chien to expose new audiences to chamber music, invigorate the local classical music scene, and cultivate a future generation of music lovers.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit stringtheorymusic.org or call (423) 414-2525.