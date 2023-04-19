Good morning, the beautiful, sunny weather will continue again today. It’ll be warm in the mid-70s by noon, and then afternoon highs will be from 80-85 with wind from the south. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Thursday will have plentiful sunshine once more with a few clouds and highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday will remain warm with a high of 80 as clouds increase throughout the day. There will be a small isolated shower chance. Both Friday and Saturday will be breezy with gusts from 20-30mph with the passing of a cold front. The front will also bring rain on Saturday morning. The current timing has rain focused during the early morning hours before sunrise through about 11am ET on Saturday morning from west to east. This timing could still change, but as of now, there is better agreement for morning time rain with drier conditions for your Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday will be milder with highs near 68.
Sunday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs near 64. Monday and Tuesday of next week will be partly sunny with cool mornings and highs in the mid to upper 60s.