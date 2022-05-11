Investigators are searching for the people responsible for a string of car thefts from the same neighborhood in Collegedale early Tuesday.
Two cars and a handgun were stolen, and one vehicle was broken into. In all three cases, the doors were unlocked and the keys were left inside.
Police say thieves were at work early Tuesday morning trying to take advantage of residents in the Barnsley Park subdivision.
"Officers started getting reports as people were waking up and discovering that their vehicles had been broken into,” said Jamie Heath, the Asst. Chief of Police with Collegedale PD.
Investigators have gotten their hands on video that show it may have been a group working throughout the neighborhood.
"They saw that there was a vehicle. It had multiple suspects in the vehicle, came in the neighborhood, stopped the car, multiple suspects came out of the car and just basically went down the line looking for unlocked doors.” Heath told us.
One of the stolen vehicles has been recovered. Heath says it was found in the Rossville Boulevard area.
In the first three months of the year, Collegedale had eight vehicles that had been burglarized.
"Out of the eight, one of them was a smash and grab, and the other seven were unlocked vehicles,” Heath said, "We do create such a safe environment they feel sometimes they can leave those doors unlocked."
Chief Heath says when cars are broken into, often time’s guns are stolen as well. Heath is proud of their city's low crime rate, but it could be even lower if residents took a little extra caution.
If you have any information, call dispatchers at 423-396-3133 and they will connect you with Collegedale Police.