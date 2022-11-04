With Fall in the air, weekends are bust with activities in Chattanooga. That means several areas will have street closures to keep everyone safe.
Neighborhood Cup Futsal Tournament
- Kirby Ave between S Beech Street and S Willow Street will be closed Saturday, November 5th from 7:00 AM until 6:00 PM for the Neighborhood Cup.
I Am Eastdale Community Block Party
- Moss Street between Wilcox Blvd and Through Street will be closed Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM for the I Am Eastdale Community Block Party.
Chattanooga Market
- Reggie White Blvd in front of the First Horizon Pavilion will be closed Sunday, November 6th from 6:00 AM until after the Chattanooga Football Club match for the Chattanooga Market. The theme this weekend is 'Big Band Day'.
Head Of The Hooch Regatta
The following roads will be closed until Sunday, November 6th at 10:00 PM:
- Riverfront Parkway from the north Molly Lane entrance to E Aquarium Way.
- Chestnut Street between Riverfront Parkway and W Aquarium Way.
- Power Alley between Riverfront Parkway and W Aquarium Way.
- The ramp from Georgia Ave southbound to Riverfront Parkway westbound.
- Parking on southbound Chestnut Street between W Aquarium Way and W 3rd Street is restricted.
- Street parking within the closure will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway, Chestnut Street, and Power Alley. All through traffic trailer traffic must detour via W Martin Luther King Blvd to Houston Street before returning to Riverfront Parkway. Trucks will receive a citation if passing W Martin Luther King traveling northbound on Riverfront Parkway (unless a local delivery).