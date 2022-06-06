A special project is coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga that will highlight the importance of peacefully talking about politics.
A UTC professor and staff writer are taking One Small Step on campus to bridge the gap of opposing political views this mid-term election year.
"This project, One Small Step, is an oral history project from StoryCorps and StoryCorps has been around about 20 years. What they do is they travel the country and engage with communities," Will Davis, professor at UTC said.
He is spearheading this politically focused project at UTC.
He said this is not a political debate but a chance to meet a stranger with different political views through conversation.
"There is so much division in the country now and it doesn't always feel like the United States so Charlie and I asked ourselves what resources do we have...what tools do we have available to us to do something about the polarity and this is what we are doing," He said.
Davis' partner on this project, Charlie Reed, says they attended a virtual training hosted by StoryCorps to help guide them through this social
experience. They are looking for Republicans, Democrats, and everything in between to come together for a fifty-minute conversation they will facilitate.
"We have such a politically diverse region it's a, you know many walks of life, many political affiliations, and so we are getting folks to get together as neighbors and um work toward just a more civil discourse," Charlie Reed, Staff Writer at UTC said.
All conversations will be private unless the participants decide to allow them to be available for public use.
The goal is to find some common ground and focus on kinds in political discussions moving forward.
Chattanooga is one of six cities to host this experience.
"We really want to invite people to this campus, invite people to have an experience, like they've probably never had, and for it to be a step toward a kinder more empathetic society," Reed said.
To participate sign up here.