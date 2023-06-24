Good Sunday. Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will have fairly widespread storms moving through the Tennessee Valley between noon and 5pm Eastern. The biggest threats will be heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds, and small hail. Isolated areas may get more than an inch of rain during the afternoon. We will hit a high of about 88.
Sunday night we may get a few sporadic showers or storms late night into the overnight, but the overall pattern heading into Monday will be hot and muggy weather with no real chance of any rain until Friday. The high Monday will reach 90.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 90. We will inch it up to 91 Wednesday with still plenty of sunshine. Thursday we climb even higher to 93 under partly cloudy skies.
Friday hold on to something. We are forecasting a whopping high of 97 with a heat index of about 105. If this holds up that will be dangerous heat and humidity. We will have a few late-day scattered showers and storms.
