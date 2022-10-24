Good Monday. It's a warm start to the week. The warmth is ahead of a cool front that will push through Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temps will be falling through the 70s into the 60s tonight.
Tuesday we will start in the low 50s, but climb to 77 on the back of southerly winds. The winds will increase through the day as the front gets closer. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the afternoon. Late afternoon we will have a line of storms moving through that have a slight chance of becoming severe. Tornadoes are not a concern, but gusty winds, small hail, and lightning are all concerns.
Behind the front, we will cool a bit with a Wednesday high of only 67. Thursday and Friday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s.
Over the weekend we will be cloudy but dry Saturday with temps ranging from 53 to 70. Sunday may bring in a few more rain showers through the day.
