Thursday is a storm Alert Weather Day as we'll see storms moving in this evening. The timing of the storm's movement will be:
6 pm - 8 pm Eastern-moving over the Cumberland Plateau.
7 pm - 9 pm Moving through the TN Valley and NW GA.
8 pm - 11 pm Moving through the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Along with more than an inch of rain and lightning, we can also expect some areas of damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The severe weather threat increases the further west you are.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for all of our area until early Friday morning. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 50mph are possible with higher winds and wind gusts in the mountains.