Good Tuesday. A line of storms will move through this evening producing heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly isolated areas of small hail. The timing of the storms is roughly moving over the Cumberland Plateau at about 7pm, moving through the TN Valley and north GA between 8 and 9pm, and moving into the Blue Ridge between 9 and 10. After 11pm we should see things calm down as much cooler weather slides in. The fire danger this evening is high as a result of recent dry conditions combined with gusty winds and possible lightning.
The cooler air will see temps around 50 in the morning, but only climbing to the low 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy.
Thursday and Friday will be nice with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 70s.
The weekend is a mixed bag. Saturday will be nice with temps ranging from 52 in the morning to 69 in the afternoon under cloudy skies. Sunday will see another system bringing rain showers in throughout the day Sunday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.