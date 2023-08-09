Good Wednesday. Through Thursday we will be in Storm Alert Weather mode. We will have several rounds of storms moving through the Tennessee Valley from this evening through Thursday morning. The rounds of storms will produce heavy rain and lightning. The greatest risk for severe weather will come from damaging wind gusts. However, Localized flooding and even an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. We may also see some hail with the stronger storms. The first round will move through between 7 pm and 11 pm Eastern. The second round will move through between 1 am and 3:30 am Eastern. Weaker showers and storms will continue moving through during the morning drive Thursday. Rain will taper off heading into the afternoon. Rainfall tonight through Thursday will vary wildly from 1" to 3+". Thursday's high will reach only 84.
Friday will be warmer with a high of 89. It will be humid with a slight chance for a shower or storm.
Saturday will hit a muggy high of 90 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will reach 92 with a few sporadic showers and storms.
Look for more scattered storms Monday with the high reaching 90.
Tuesday and Wednesday will spot lower humidity, sunshine, and slightly cooler temps.
