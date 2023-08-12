With some breaks in the clouds overnight and the wet ground, some patchy fog may develop by Sunday morning as temperatures start off in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday is looking hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. We could see a few storms develop Sunday afternoon, but any activity would be scattered in nature. Any storm that develops will have the potential to be on the strong side with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours as the main threats.
A strong cold front will move in late Monday into Tuesday morning bringing another chance for strong storms. Once the front moves in, cooler and drier air will move into the Tennessee Valley. We will get an early taste of fall by the middle of the week with highs in the 80s and low humidity.