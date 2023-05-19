Good Friday! We will have an excellent evening, but Saturday looks a little more than "iffy" and we are calling it a Storm Alert Weather day. Saturday morning looks pretty good with mostly cloudy skies and little chance for rain. We will have rain and storms moving through generally between 11am and 6pm. It won't be rainy and stormy the entire time, but that is the time frame they will be moving through. The biggest threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Some winds may get a little gusty in stronger storms. The high Saturday will reach 75.
Sunday will be awesome with mostly sunny skies and a high of 81.
Monday and Tuesday will be nice also with some clouds and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a very slight chance for a sprinkle or two both days.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s on both days.
Friday we return to a high of 85 with another very slight chance for a sprinkle.
