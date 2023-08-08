The Rhea County School District has not been able to return to the classroom after Tuesday's storm.
The district dismissed students early Tuesday, just an hour before storms hit the area.
Rhea County Director of Schools Jesse Messimer says they are still determining when permanent repairs from the damage will happen.
"Two of the buildings that the roof membrane has come off, we also have storm drains that were sucked out of the gym at Rhea Middle School that flooded our floor. After that, we have fences down, we have a dugout where the roof went off of it," said Messimer.