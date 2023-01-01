Good Sunday and Happy New Year!!! Clouds will move in overnight with lows dropping to about 49 Monday morning. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 68. We will see a few passing showers Monday night as a cold front approaches.
Tuesday the front will slowly drift our way bringing a good chance for afternoon showers and storms, some of which could linger into Wednesday morning. Some of those storms may become strong to severe. Right now it looks as though they may be moving through around afternoon drive so we will call it a Storm Alert Weather day. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest concern, though an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday afternoon. Both Tuesday and Wednesday highs will remain well into the 60s.
Much cooler air will slide in Thursday with temps ranging from 38 to 54. Friday will be even cooler as the low drops to 33 and the high only reaches 50.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.