In preparation for severe weather on Monday, some counties in the Tennessee Valley have opened storm shelters.
The following shelters are open in Dade County:
- Dade County Justice Building at 75 Case Avenue, Trenton, GA 30752
- Dade County Administrative Building at 71 Case Avenue, Trenton, GA 30752
- South Dade Storm Shelter (Valley) at 265 School Street, Rising Fawn, GA 30738
- Sports Complex Storm Shelter at 9622 US-Hwy 11, Trenton, GA 30752
- Davis Storm Shelter (Sand Mountain) at 249 Davis School Road, Trenton, GA 30752
The following shelters are opened in Bradley County:
- Bradley Fire Rescue Station at 3715 Dalton Pike, Cleveland, TN. 37323
- Bradley Fire Rescue Station at 365 Minnie Road, Cleveland, TN. 37323
- Bradley Fire Rescue Station at 5345 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, TN. 37312
- Walker Valley High School at 750 Lauderdale Memorial Highway, Cleveland, TN. 37312
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates on storm shelters opening in your county.