Storm damage restricts use of Fall Creek Falls State Park through this weekend
Due to storm damage, Fall Creek Falls State Park is open for limited day-use through Sunday, August 13th.
The park says the Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m and the only public restrooms will be at the Eli Field picnic area.
The Nature Center will be closed, but the Cane Creek Cascades and Falls overlook and the George Hole area will be open.
The following trails are open:
- Woodland (from nature center to FCF overlook)
- FCF overlook to base of the falls
- Paved trail from dam to FCF overlook
- Paved trail from dam to Lodge
- Turkey Pen Ridge
- Gorge Overlook
- Gilbert Gaul
- Link Trail (segment from 284 to Gilbert Gaul)
- Prater Place and Wheeler Farm Trails
Park officials say utilities remain out of service at this time.
All individuals with reservations through Sunday, August 13th will be contacted via email. If you have questions about reservations or need other assistance, please contact the call center at 1-888-867-2757.
