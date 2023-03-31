Strong storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning left some areas in the Tennessee valley with downed trees and power lines.
featured
Storm damage around the Tennessee Valley
- Local 3 News staff
-
- Updated
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Missing Rhea County teen found safe, sheriff's department says
-
Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting
-
Restaurant nearly fails inspection after worker seen holding raw chicken and not washing hands
-
WATCH LIVE: Strong overnight storms expected overnight
-
Man charged with attempted murder after firing at people during alleged road rage incident
-
Nordstrom Rack sets opening day near Hamilton Place Mall
-
Woman frustrated after being involved in a self-reported car wreck in January
-
UPDATE: Public storm shelter list and alert options by county