Good morning, today will be partly to mostly cloudy with additional scattered showers and storms. There will be a little activity this morning with pockets of rain. Then, the main development of scattered storms will be after 11am through this afternoon and right into tonight. Like yesterday, storms will produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Plus, there is a low-end Marginal risk for an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts. It’ll be another muggy day with highs from 86-91 for most. A good day to dress for summer temperatures but also stay weather aware. Tonight will still have some storm activity with lows in the low 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will not be as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Both days will have times of showers and storms mixed with dry periods, too. Since rain chances are on the higher end for both days, it’ll be a good idea to have a backup plan for outdoor activities just in case a storm moves over your area.
Monday will also be in the mid-80s with scattered showers/storms and a partly sunny sky. It’ll heat back up to around 90 on Tuesday with a few storms. Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 90s with only isolated shower/storm chances.