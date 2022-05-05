Storm Alert Weather day
- David Karnes

- Updated
Overnight an approaching front may push in some thunderstorms that will produce lightning and heavy rain. The timing of those storms will be midnight to 3 am. The rest of the morning will sport only sporadic showers and storms, a few of which COULD produce hail.
Friday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. From noon to 3 pm we will see more strong to severe storms developing that have the potential to bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. All of the TN Valley should be weather-aware Friday.
After 3pm our weather will improve dramatically and Friday night plans will be fine.
Tags
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
