Good Wednesday. Through Thursday we will be in Storm Alert Weather mode.
We will have several rounds of storms moving through the Tennessee Valley from this evening through Thursday morning producing heavy rain and lightning.
The greatest risk for severe weather will come from damaging wind gusts. However, Localized flooding and even an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. We may also see some hail with the stronger storms.
The first round will move through between 7 pm and 11 pm Eastern.
The second round will move through between 1 am and 3:30 am Eastern.
Weaker showers and storms will continue moving through during the morning drive Thursday.
Rain will taper off heading into the afternoon. Rainfall tonight through Thursday will vary wildly from 1" to 3+". Thursday's high will reach only 84.