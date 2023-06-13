Good Tuesday. We will have a nice evening with temps dropping through the 70s. Wednesday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will have some showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a low-end risk some storms may produce damaging wind and hail. The risk of tornadoes is south of Chattanooga, but an isolated spin-up tornado can't be ruled out in parts of NE Alabama.
Thursday will be more humid and warm with the high reaching 86. We may get a spotty shower or two in the early afternoon.
Friday will be hot and humid with no rain and a high of 91.
We stay at 90 through the weekend. Saturday will be very muggy with a few spotty showers or storms. Storms are more likely Sunday with the high still reaching a humid 90.
