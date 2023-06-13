7 day forecast

Good Tuesday. We will have a nice evening with temps dropping through the 70s. Wednesday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will have some showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a low-end risk some storms may produce damaging wind and hail. The risk of tornadoes is south of Chattanooga, but an isolated spin-up tornado can't be ruled out in parts of NE Alabama.

Thursday will be more humid and warm with the high reaching 86. We may get a spotty shower or two in the early afternoon.

Friday will be hot and humid with no rain and a high of 91.

We stay at 90 through the weekend. Saturday will be very muggy with a few spotty showers or storms. Storms are more likely Sunday with the high still reaching a humid 90.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

