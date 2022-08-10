With the ground saturated from 1.5" to 3.5" with locally higher amounts, it won't take much to create more flooding. Thursday is another Storm Alert Weather Day. As we see a front moving through we will see more scattered storms through the day, especially in the afternoon. We could get an additional 1" to 3" of rain in isolated spots which could lead to more localized flooding. Hang in there. After tomorrow we will see a long period of dry and nice weather. David Karnes
