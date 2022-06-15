Happy HOT Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday evening will feature sweltering conditions. Look for partly clear skies with a few pop-up strong storms possible. Temperatures slowly falling from the 90s into the 80s.
Thursday will be another Storm Alert Weather Day! A few pop-up strong storms will be possible, but the combined high temperatures along with the extreme humidity will lead to some oppressive heat indices once again. In fact, dangerous heat indices will likely be between 105-110 on average. The dangerous combo could lead to heat illnesses and impacts to folks outside.
The dangerous heat & humidity combo will stick around through Friday, but we may see some slight relief in some spots from a few increasing pop-up afternoon storms. Otherwise a surge of cooler, and more importantly less humid air arrives just in time for the upcoming weekend!